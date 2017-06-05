Advertising

Let the record show that yesterday, June 4th, 2017, Piers Morgan, journalist, talk show host and ass-hat extraordinaire, has admitted that he was wrong and apologized publicly for scrutinizing Ariana Grande's behavior in response to the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert that killed 22 last month.

Following the attack Grande, reportedly distraught, tweeted her condolences, canceled future concert dates, and flew home to Florida to be with family.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

It is understandable that Grande wanted to be with family during this difficult time, but Piers Morgan, who never misses an opportunity to say something profoundly stupid, criticized the singer's actions in a very public way.

After someone commented about the Queen visiting the victims of the bombing in the hospital (note: she lives in England and is a public figure, so this is part of her job), Morgan chimed in to express his disappointment that Grande didn't do the same.

Agreed.

Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same. https://t.co/s4ibBma3IQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Again.

Because it struck me as odd that the Queen would visit the wounded fans & not the star who they had paid to watch. https://t.co/Hiu5ODwSEq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

And again.

I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died. https://t.co/We5yVgG7gw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017

Morgan has always been lacking in the human empathy department, so these tweets are not at all surprising, but what happened next certainly is.

Cut to about a week and a half later, and Grande has gone above and beyond by paying for the funerals of those who died in the attack, donating over $1 million to victims, and setting up a benefit concert that ended up raising an addition 2 million dollars.

Well, it looks like Pier's tiny heart grew three sizes after watching Grande's benefit concert in Manchester, because he then tweeted this:

I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack.

But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show. 👏#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/h6TLStGeoR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

"I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after the #ManchesterAttack. But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show."

And that tweet was followed up by a real, actual apology.

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise.

You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night.

Respect.👍#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/r4v6NQMr97 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

"I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise. You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect."

Well damn. We thought we'd never see the day. giphy

Oh, and PS? Ariana Grande did visit her fans in the hospital, you d*ckhead.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

i love you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Piers Morgan probably won't be making a habit of apologizing, but this was a nice start. So, who is next, Piers? Cher? JK Rowling? Madonna? Beyonce? Lady Gaga? Emily Ratajkowski? Susan Sarandon? Hey, anyone else sensing a pattern here? It's probably no coincidence that Morgan routinely attacks women.

Sorry Piers, we're not letting you off the hook that easily.

