Woman destroys Henry Cavill over his insanely tone-deaf #MeToo comments.

Actor Henry Cavill is in hot water after making comments about how the #MeToo movement has affected his dating life.
In an interview with GQ Australia, the Man of Steel actor revealed that he is now afraid to talk to women because he doesn't want to be called a 'rapist or something.'
The 35-year-old said:
It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, 'Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to called a rapist or something.' So you’re like, 'Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.'
Uh. Henry? The only "rule" in place is don't be an abusive prick to women. As long as you are following that "rule," you should be good!
After Cavill's comments hit the web, Yale student Helen Price (@HelenRPrice) outlined why what he said was so f*cked up in this Twitter thread that went viral:
She said that Henry, like many other men, is trying to paint himself as a "victim" of the #MeToo movement.
She also provided this statistic from RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) that says out of every 1000 rapes committed, only 6 rapists are incarcerated.
But Price wasn't the only one calling Cavill out. Many others also chimed in with their feelings on his comments:
Cavill later apologized for his comment in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:
Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.