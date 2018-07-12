Woman destroys Henry Cavill over his insanely tone-deaf #MeToo comments.

Actor Henry Cavill is in hot water after making comments about how the #MeToo movement has affected his dating life.

In an interview with GQ Australia, the Man of Steel actor revealed that he is now afraid to talk to women because he doesn't want to be called a 'rapist or something.'

The 35-year-old said:

It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, 'Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to called a rapist or something.' So you’re like, 'Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.'

Uh. Henry? The only "rule" in place is don't be an abusive prick to women. As long as you are following that "rule," you should be good!

giphy

After Cavill's comments hit the web, Yale student Helen Price (@HelenRPrice) outlined why what he said was so f*cked up in this Twitter thread that went viral: