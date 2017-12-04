Here's who is actually on the short list for Time's 'Person of the Year.'

Despite rumors started by President Donald Trump himself that he is, once again, Time's 'Person of the Year', the magazine just released their official short list of contenders who will be considered for the 2017 title. The official winner will not be announced until Wednesday.
Since 1926, Time has acknowledged one person or group of people who has had the most influence on the year's news cycle— good, bad or otherwise. This year's list was announced Monday morning on the Today show:
The 10 finalists are:
1. Amazon CEO and one of the richest men in the world, Jess Bezos
2. DACA recipients, a.k.a. "Dreamers."
3. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.
4. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
5. Football player and activist Colin Kaepernick.
6. The #MeToo movement, which shed light on sexual harassment allegations.
7. Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
8. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.
9. President Donald Trump.
10. Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Twitter is already weighing in with their picks:
But who knows! Maybe the fact that so many responses mention their pick's proximity to Donald Trump indicates that the U.S. President will be named 'Person of the Year' twice in a row.
Personally, I'm just relieved that Blake Shelton is not on this list.
The winner will be announced on Today in the 7 o'clock hour on Wednesday morning. Who do you think will receive the honor?