Here's who is actually on the short list for Time's 'Person of the Year.'

Despite rumors started by President Donald Trump himself that he is, once again, Time's 'Person of the Year', the magazine just released their official short list of contenders who will be considered for the 2017 title. The official winner will not be announced until Wednesday.

Since 1926, Time has acknowledged one person or group of people who has had the most influence on the year's news cycle— good, bad or otherwise. This year's list was announced Monday morning on the Today show:

Twitter is already weighing in with their picks:

pretty much the duty of TIME to make Kaepernick person of the year now just for the Trump reaction — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) December 4, 2017

Please please please let it be Mueller. The Trump melt down will be so much fun to watch.



TIME Announces 2017 Person of the Year Shortlist on Today Show https://t.co/Uce3MAHSx3 — Jim Kerfien (@JimKerfien) December 4, 2017

The #MeToo movement should be Time Person of the Year & all of Donald Trump’s victim’s stories should be featured in it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 4, 2017

But who knows! Maybe the fact that so many responses mention their pick's proximity to Donald Trump indicates that the U.S. President will be named 'Person of the Year' twice in a row.