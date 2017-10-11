Advertising

Actress Hilarie Burton is speaking out about how she was groped by actor Ben Affleck while filming TRL in 2003.

On a Twitter thread discussing Affleck's statement regarding fellow sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, New York based writer Shanice Brim reminded everyone that Affleck grabbed Burton's breasts on TRL, back when Burton served as a VJ.

He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 10, 2017

Burton herself chimed in to confirm the story:

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

Burton also brought the receipts and posted this old TRL cold open,where you briefly see her mention the incident. Of course, it was packaged as a "fun behinds the scenes moment" and not what it is— sexual assault:

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl



Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Burton wrote: "I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry."

Here is the video of the incident:

Yesterday, Ben Affleck released a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein that rings especially hypocritical given these most recent allegations. Commenters were also quick to point out that Ben never made a statement when his brother, Casey Affleck, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Actress Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of assaulting her in 1997 and claims to have confided in Affleck, has been calling out her Phantoms co-star on Twitter all week for pretending to be oblivious to the producer's history of bad behavior. Given these recent allegations, this tweet seems especially poignant:

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

