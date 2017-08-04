Advertising

Hilary Duff doesn't care if her "flaws" bother you, because they sure don't bother her.

The actress shared a paparazzi photo to her Instagram on Friday that was taken while she was on vacation with her son. She's wearing a bathing suit, and the photo only shows her backside. Duff called out all the publications that share photos like this in a negative light.

"I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months," Duff wrote in her Instagram post. "Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them!"

"My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago," she continued. "I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go."

Duff went on to encourage women to be proud of their bodies, instead of spending time worrying that they're not good enough. "Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed," she wrote.

Duff concluded her post with a message to the tabloids: "You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you're body shamers as well. #kissmyass."

Yas, Hilary! Lizzie McGuire would be so proud of that post.

