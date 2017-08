Advertising

Hey now, hey now. Your early-aughts BFF Hilary Duff is all grown up and people on the internet are very excited to see how she—and her butt—have grown over the years.

Giphy

Duff was trending recently as Twitter thirstily celebrated the discovery of what her butt looks like: big and beautiful, and all about that bass.

Hilary duff thicc outta nowhere pic.twitter.com/1JTfWrab9v — THR33🕷 (@LILP3_) June 4, 2017

Hilary Duff looking like my future wife thooo pic.twitter.com/rokuq0A4XX — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) June 4, 2017

It's not just the peach dress that got people thinking about the peach emoji.

When did Hilary Duff become a Kardashian pic.twitter.com/frZUOKxAe8 — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 5, 2017

People are only NOW catching up to what Gordo's known for years.

i love how everyone is just now starting to realize how beautiful Hilary Duff is like Gordo hasn't been trying to tell y'all that since 2002 — meryum siddiqi (@sassysiddiqi) June 5, 2017

Somewhere in the world Gordo is crying #HilaryDuff pic.twitter.com/6icd461E1d — Sharp (@Sharp_tK) June 5, 2017

Hmm...where are his hands? Giphy

Ethan Kraft doesn't know what he's missing.

Giphy

