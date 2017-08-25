Advertising

Nick Jonas took a moment of his time to graciously pose with a fan on the street...lookin' good, Nick!

There's only one little problem. The guy posted the pic on Instagram and burned Nick for being much shorter than him. Rude.

Zak Hanzal captioned the pic: "@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh."

Nick wasn't cool with it. At. All. He fired back: "You need some manners 'bruh' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."

Obviously, the guy took Nick's response seriously, updating his caption to instead read: "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas."

That's better.

One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas 🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Zak Hanzal (@zak_hanzal) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Nick gave it the thumb's up emoji approval and issued a message to people slamming the guy for the initial rude post. Nick wrote: "Hey y’all…it’s all good. No need to spread hate."

How tall is Nick Jonas? Hey, he's not that short. Nick is 5'7", which is pretty average, thank you very much.

