Actor Ian Somerhalder and his wife, fellow actor Nikki Reed, had a baby daughter named Bodhi in August. Congratulations! The couple wanted a child, and they conceived one. But the way it happened is maybe a little less than nice. NO! Not the sex part, I don't mean that (I have no idea)—I mean that Somerhalder just up and tossed out his wife's birth control pills. Wow, RUDE.

The couple were on a podcast called Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy recently, where Somerhalder revealed, “We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control." Ummm. Hoo boy. That's only her own personal (purs-onal? sorry!) stuff, but sure, okay, help yourself, dude.

Somerhalder added, "By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of Sangria." He even said he videotaped himself doing it. He also videotaped Reed freaking out because, hi, her husband thew out her birth control pills. Creeper.

He did say that he did it without Reed's permission, but he felt comfortable doing so, because the couple had discussed with each other and friends that they wanted kids. But Somerhalder took the whole thing into his own hands, admitting, "Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].” He sure did!

Needless to say, people on the internet were outraged.

ian somerhalder is fucking disgusting how do you make a joke about throwing away your wife's birth control — thursday girl🥀 (@sansjuniperos) September 21, 2017

imagine stanning ian somerhalder especially after what he just did to nikki 💀 — ari loves ella (@granamilas) September 21, 2017

Ian Somerhalder proposed to Nikki after 6 months & took away her choice to carry a child for 9 months. Avoid men like Ian Somerhalder. — bri 🌙 (@__miralaluna) September 22, 2017

ian somerhalder is a real piece of shit i’ll never forgive compulsive heterosexuality for making me think i was ever attracted to him — chloe (@citrine2016) September 21, 2017

ian somerhalder throwing away nikki reed’s birth control pills while watching her panic about them is literally more proof that he is trash pic.twitter.com/CebSTezpfN — j*n (@bfunsoIved) September 22, 2017

Some people were even mad at Reed.

ian somerhalder recorded his wife hyperventilating about her (missing) birth control that he threw out & she’s still with him....lmfao bye. — kls (@milaskuntis) September 21, 2017

And some people felt the whole situation was an example of reproductive coercion.

