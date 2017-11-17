Selena Gomez just dropped another Instagram clue about her and The Weeknd's breakup.

Ah, I remember the moment I unfollowed my ex on Instagram. I was sitting in a booth at Panera Bread, and as soon as I pressed "unfollow," I knew there was no going back–one does not simply get back together with an ex whom they've already unfollowed on Instagram!

So if there's any truth to that theory that I just made up, then Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might really be over for good.

As noted by Elle, Gomez unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram this afternoon. Quickly scrolling through the "following" list on her page reveals a The Weeknd-free slew of Instagram accounts.

(The only difference between Selena Gomez's situation and mine is that no one cared when I unfollowed my ex on Instagram.)

The Weeknd appears to still be following Gomez–but that doesn't mean he hasn't distanced her via Instagram in other ways. About three weeks ago, The Weeknd unfollowed Gomez's mother; her assistant, Theresa Mingus; her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa; and the parents of her godson, Priscilla DeLeon and Jay Cosme.