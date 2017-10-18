'Broad City's' Ilana Glazer discloses she was questioned for firing men who sexually harassed her.

This week, countless celebrities have shared stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted, in response to the "Me Too" movement, started by actress Alyssa Milano. The latest actress to share her experience with sexual harassment is Ilana Glazer, creator and star of Broad City.

In an Instagram post, Glazer says she has been "sexually harassed countless times." She has experienced sexual harassment, she explains, at school (by more teachers than students), at work as a waitress, at work as a showrunner (presumably on Broad City), and by a doctor.

#metoo - big queenly thanks to @tracelysette & @violadavis posting this so i felt brave enough to! A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

She also notes that she took action and reported some of the behavior she experienced. "I was sexually harassed by a creepyass doctor just last year and filed a complaint with NYC. I've fired a couple dudes–one background actor and one sound guy," she wrote. However, when she spoke out, she says she was questioned.

"I was asked, 'Are you sure?' Hm...okay yeah let me think a sec–YEAH I'M FUCKING SURE," she wrote. "[Because] getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare." The fact that people did not believe Glazer's claims is one reason why many cases of sexual misconduct go unreported–for fear of not being taken seriously.