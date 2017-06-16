Advertising

It's hard out there for women, especially women in traditionally male-dominated fields like standup comedy. So when comic Illiza Shlesinger complained in a recent interview about the unoriginality of other female comediennes and grousing "it’s really difficult when every woman [in comedy] makes the same point about her vagina," it did not go over well.

Shlesinger has several solo comedy specials on Netflix and appeared in shows like Last Comic Standing. In an interview published June 12 on Deadline about her new series 'Forever 31,' Shlesinger talked about other women in comedy and complained:

"I could walk into The Improv, close my eyes, and I can’t tell one girl’s act apart from another. That’s not saying that 30-something white guys don’t all sound the same sometimes, but I’m banging my head against the wall because women want to be treated as equals, and we want feminism to be a thing, but it’s really difficult when every woman makes the same point about her vagina, over and over. I think I’m the only woman out there that has a joke about World War II in my set."

Shlesinger continued, "I think shock value works well for women, but beyond that, there’s no substance. I want to see what else there is with such complex, smart creatures."

Needless to say, women in comedy weighed in. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and fellow female comedian Chelsea Peretti pointed out that Shlesinger has her own "vagina jokes" in her act—case in point a bit where she's literally wearing a vagina suit:

Sara Schaefer, another comedian, responded with a polite "I don't get this quote." She simply explained, "The female comics I see are doing so much more than this."

Men were also giving Illiza Shlesinger's statement some sideeye:

Then—surprise!—yesterday Shlesinger had a bit of a Twitter meltdown in response to the deluge. The whole thread is worth a read, but suffice it to say that it ends with a bikini selfie.

And of course, Twitter had a field day with the, uh, logic of her argument:

As Deadline reported, Shlesinger could be up for contention in multiple Emmy categories this year thanks to her short-form series, comedy special and late-night show. Alas, she may just have isolated an entire gender's worth of votes.

