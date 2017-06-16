Advertising

It's hard out there for women, especially women in traditionally male-dominated fields like standup comedy. So when comic Illiza Shlesinger complained in a recent interview about the unoriginality of other female comediennes and grousing "it’s really difficult when every woman [in comedy] makes the same point about her vagina," it did not go over well.

Shlesinger has several solo comedy specials on Netflix and appeared in shows like Last Comic Standing. In an interview published June 12 on Deadline about her new series 'Forever 31,' Shlesinger talked about other women in comedy and complained:

"I could walk into The Improv, close my eyes, and I can’t tell one girl’s act apart from another. That’s not saying that 30-something white guys don’t all sound the same sometimes, but I’m banging my head against the wall because women want to be treated as equals, and we want feminism to be a thing, but it’s really difficult when every woman makes the same point about her vagina, over and over. I think I’m the only woman out there that has a joke about World War II in my set."

Shlesinger continued, "I think shock value works well for women, but beyond that, there’s no substance. I want to see what else there is with such complex, smart creatures."

Needless to say, women in comedy weighed in. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and fellow female comedian Chelsea Peretti pointed out that Shlesinger has her own "vagina jokes" in her act—case in point a bit where she's literally wearing a vagina suit:

WAIT IS THIS A WORLD WAR 2 JOKE pic.twitter.com/GPEQxgzh8m — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 16, 2017

Sara Schaefer, another comedian, responded with a polite "I don't get this quote." She simply explained, "The female comics I see are doing so much more than this."

.@iliza I think you're really talented & hard working but I don't get this quote. The female comics I see are doing so much more than this. pic.twitter.com/abQhdS47jN — Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 15, 2017

wtf i totally have a world war II joke pic.twitter.com/UJf7VeTVrj — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) June 16, 2017

Men were also giving Illiza Shlesinger's statement some sideeye:

I only book female comedians with jokes about the underappreciated Russian theater of operations in World War II — Charlie Kasov (@CharlieKasov) June 16, 2017

I hate female comedians but I love their pussies. Where do I stand in this argument??? — Joe DeRosa (@joederosacomedy) June 16, 2017

Then—surprise!—yesterday Shlesinger had a bit of a Twitter meltdown in response to the deluge. The whole thread is worth a read, but suffice it to say that it ends with a bikini selfie.

If you are actually upset that I am calling out female comics for imitating each other and doing the same pussy jokes over and over then — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

Perhaps you are part of the problem. If you are original then that's awesome. We need more independent thinkers and less shock value. — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

If you take umbrage with my interview and it doesn't pertain to you then you should be happy. It's odd how offended people are at something — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

That, by virtue of the fact that they are incensed, shouldn't be offended by since it doesn't pertain to them. How's this- instead of — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

Thinking because you're a girl that you can just yell "pussy" and think it's a revelation, try doing better and working harder. — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

That's all there is to it. The comic women I'm friends with have done the same. I respect hustle and originality. Always. — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 15, 2017

To all you men and women who are angry that I dared to challenge your small mindedness?Let's play a fun game.I'll go up and you follow me. — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 16, 2017

But when I say too many women do too many of the same pussy jokes and we can do better- then it threatens you? You are misinformed and wrong — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 16, 2017

I change the "women aren't funny" opinion one club at a time, on audience at a time- I'm out there with a handful of other women being funny — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 16, 2017

"Oh no, she made a point that made me question myself and she isn't ashamed of her body? How do we handle this?!" pic.twitter.com/dW5kOlL9ES — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 16, 2017

And of course, Twitter had a field day with the, uh, logic of her argument:

it has been brought to my attention that some people believe there's only a handful of funny women. false. there are whole binders of us. — Bez (@Bez) June 16, 2017

In defense of Iliza Shlesinger, someone bragging about making a WWII joke is the funniest shit I've ever heard. — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) June 16, 2017

WWII is not funny. My relatives died in that war telling vagina jokes. — Huffington Ghost (@julydiaz) June 16, 2017

As Deadline reported, Shlesinger could be up for contention in multiple Emmy categories this year thanks to her short-form series, comedy special and late-night show. Alas, she may just have isolated an entire gender's worth of votes.

