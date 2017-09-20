At one point or other, most of us have been told we resemble someone else. For most of us plebeians, our doppelgangers are limited to "some girl I vaguely knew in 3rd grade," or "my friend's ex-boyfriend who was pretty cool." However, some people are blessed (and cursed) with the experience of looking like someone extremely famous. This is the fate of the Minnesota-based Instagram model and laboratory technician Bethany Anya who looks exactly like Megan Fox. At least, according to the 16,000 followers who found her on Instagram.
Supposedly, the 26-year-old DIDN'T find a witch hiding in a cabin in the woods to cast a spell on her, but I'm personally not convinced.
For reference, this is Anya, NOT Fox.
Hmm, seems like fake news to say this is neither Fox or a woman who engaged in cosmetic sorcery.
Here is the Transformers star:
While the comparison is flattering, Anya told Daily Mail that she ultimately thinks she looks like herself.
Okay, I get that sentiment, but let us survey the evidence a bit more in-depth.
This is Anya.
This is Fox:
Anya:
Fox:
CAN YOU EVEN GUESS WHICH ONE THIS IS?!
Jk, I know you're able to read Instagram handles. But still, the likeness is uncanny valley.
While surely, there are worse burdens to carry than looking like an actress who was crowned Sexiest Woman Alive in 2008, Anya also believes Fox doesn't receive enough credit for her talent and intellect.
"I think she is incredibly smart and witty, way more than people give her credit for. She tends to get brought up just for her looks but she's certainly much more than a beautiful woman," Anya told Daily Mail.
I can certainly raise my glass to that sentiment, Anya. Also, please hit me up with the contact for the witch you made a deal with.