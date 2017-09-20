Advertising

At one point or other, most of us have been told we resemble someone else. For most of us plebeians, our doppelgangers are limited to "some girl I vaguely knew in 3rd grade," or "my friend's ex-boyfriend who was pretty cool." However, some people are blessed (and cursed) with the experience of looking like someone extremely famous. This is the fate of the Minnesota-based Instagram model and laboratory technician Bethany Anya who looks exactly like Megan Fox. At least, according to the 16,000 followers who found her on Instagram.

Supposedly, the 26-year-old DIDN'T find a witch hiding in a cabin in the woods to cast a spell on her, but I'm personally not convinced.

For reference, this is Anya, NOT Fox.

Hmm, seems like fake news to say this is neither Fox or a woman who engaged in cosmetic sorcery.

A post shared by @etfatale on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Here is the Transformers star:

@fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

While the comparison is flattering, Anya told Daily Mail that she ultimately thinks she looks like herself.

Okay, I get that sentiment, but let us survey the evidence a bit more in-depth.

This is Anya.

Happy weekend! I'm off to shop for antiques! A post shared by @etfatale on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

This is Fox:

Once a vampire...always a vampire. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on May 26, 2016 at 7:49pm PDT

Anya:

Classic A post shared by @etfatale on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Fox:

#mood #tbt A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

CAN YOU EVEN GUESS WHICH ONE THIS IS?!

Jk, I know you're able to read Instagram handles. But still, the likeness is uncanny valley.

Almost my weekend! 😫 A post shared by @etfatale on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

While surely, there are worse burdens to carry than looking like an actress who was crowned Sexiest Woman Alive in 2008, Anya also believes Fox doesn't receive enough credit for her talent and intellect.

"I think she is incredibly smart and witty, way more than people give her credit for. She tends to get brought up just for her looks but she's certainly much more than a beautiful woman," Anya told Daily Mail.

I can certainly raise my glass to that sentiment, Anya. Also, please hit me up with the contact for the witch you made a deal with.

