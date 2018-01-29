Instagram star keeps filming as cops kick her off a plane: 'It was really frightening.'

Jen Selter is an Instagram influencer who's gained roughly 11.7 million followers thanks to her curvaceous rear. While she's no Kardashian, Selter has created a well-known brand.

Thus, her getting into it with an airline equates to bonafide gossip.

As gleaned from Selter's social media, Selter was attempting to fly from Miami to New York on American Airlines. Her plane was stuck on the runway for over two hours, creating a heated environment. It seems that some people were out of their seats and in the bathroom, which led Selter to believe she was free to grab a jack from the overhead bin.

Apparently this was a no-no and a flight attendant told ​​​​Selter as much. When asked if she wanted to leave the plan, Selter assented, only to later tell the pilot she was being sarcastic.

The video shows other passengers getting mad for Selter, who remains calm when talking to the pilot.

The only thing agreed upon is that nobody wants to be there.

Selter posted follow-up videos of five cops coming onto the flight to remove her and her sister.