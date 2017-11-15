Poet 'fixes' celebrities' sexual harassment apologies by uncovering what they're truly saying.

Poet Isobel O'Hare is putting pen to paper on celebrities' statements about their alleged sexual assault to reveal the real truth.

It's a form of poetry called "erasure poetry," which highlights the important words by blacking the rest out.

"I see men seeking empathy and pity and making grand statements that they will change as individuals, as if any of that matters to the people whose lives and careers they have already destroyed. I also see men pretending that, before they were called out and forced to admit what they did, they weren’t actively seeking to suppress the voices of their victims, some of whom have been speaking out and trying to be heard for years," O'Hare told Flare. "Nothing in any of these statements addresses that particular fact."

With her poetry, O'Hare cuts out the bullsh*t—leaving what they really mean.

Louis C.K.

"My dick is a question I run from."

Richard Dreyfuss

"I ignored reality for eons."

Kevin Spacey