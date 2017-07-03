Advertising

Jack Gilinsky and Madison Beer dated for years. They first confirmed their relationship status to the public in 2015 and were still dating as recently as last month. However, the two are now broken up.

Back in 2015, Jack took to Instagram to share his girlfriend with the world.

He commented on the photo of the two of them, saying, "Seeing more & more of my supporters accept the fact that I am with this girl is an unexplainable feeling. I was always afraid of the reaction we might get from being together, but I've realized that I can't let other people make decisions for me. She makes me so happy & is the most supportive girlfriend a guy could ever ask for. I am beyond lucky to have her in my life. I hope all of my supporters can learn to accept it & understand why I am with her because she isn't going anywhere & all I really want is for everyone to be happy. (Yes, I'm wearing a straw hat & overalls.. Don't ask.)"

Unfortunately, a lot has changed since this posting two years ago. An audio clip recently leaked where Jack can be heard verbally abusing Madison. There are no images but the voices are pretty clear.

We can hear someone who sounds a lot like Jack verbally attacking Madison and even calling her by name at some points. His derogatory and offensive language was shocking and very upsetting.

Jack Gilinsky has been exposed as an abusive boyfriend after audio surfaced of him lashing out at Madison Beer. #JackGilinskyIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ixGCiRRmPt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2017

Throughout the audio, he continues to harass Madison, even after she continuously tells him to go away. She even says that the things he's saying to his girlfriend are out of control. Jack corrects her, claiming that she's not his girlfriend anymore.

The argument intensifies to the point that Madison threatens to call the police since he won't leave her alone. Jack uses this to mock her as well because the fact that he was 'being annoying' was not a valid reason for the police in his mind.

The audio is extremely upsetting, and the fact that we know Madison got back together with Jack after all of this is also very scary. Almost immediately after the audio surfaced, fans became outraged by the entire ordeal. They even got the hashtag #jackgilinskyisoverparty trending on Twitter following the audio release, and fans have been sending support to Madison in the midst of all of this.

On Sunday night, Jack took to Twitter to apologize for his words.

"There's no justifying the words that came out of my mouth in that audio file. In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. The clip you've all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions," he began. "It's painful for me because most people think that this clip is current & is an accurate representation of where Madison & I stand today when that is far from the truth."

He continued his apology to his 3.47 million Twitter followers, saying, "Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn't help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I'll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time."

Jack also confirmed that the couple is not currently together, but that Madison will be someone that he loves and cares about forever. The whole situation is very unfortunate, especially if Jack really has moved forward and truly worked on himself, and is trying to be a better person.

It's still unknown if his fans will stand by him through this difficult time, but we're all watching to see how this plays out. As of now, Madison has not commented on the situation or the audio tape.

