Jack Kelly may be best known for his Instagram postings, and adorable dates with Maddie Ziegler, but there's so much more about the guy than we know.

Jack Kelly is Australian

Jack Kelly was born on October 8, 2002, in Australia. He is 14 years old and has a sister named Charlotte Kelly. His birth sign is a Libra.

On January 23, Jack posted a photo to Instagram of him sitting at a restaurant. He captioned the photo, "Sydney 😍 " and even added the heart eye emoji. It sure seems like Jack loves Australia.

He is Popular on Instagram

Jack Kelly was first known as an Instagram personality. However, once he was spotted with dancer and actress, Maddie Ziegler, his following grew immensely. Now that they are officially dating, Jack has over 765 thousand followers.

Most of his pictures actually include Maddie in them, but some of the other ones are either selfies or simply beautiful views of the Los Angeles skyline. Many of his posts get around 100,000 likes, but the ones with Maddie in them get closer to 200,000.

He Loves Disneyland

Jack actually took a trip to Disneyland recently with Maddie and her sister Mackenzie. Maddie posted a snapshot of the day on her Instagram account back in April.

The group of four looks like they are having a blast and Maddie captioned the photo, "happiest place on earth ✨💖 "

Maddie also posted another picture of them at the park, but this time it was just her and Jack. Maddie can be seen kissing him on the cheek, and she captioned the photo, "my boy 💘 "

Most people love Disneyland, but being a teenager, and being able to go with your boyfriend is so much more special, and it sure looks like these two lovebirds had a great time. Maddie also posted a throwback picture last month, saying, "i want to be at disneyland rn with my fam. this was one of the best days ever 🦋💘"

He Has Been Dating Maddie Ziegler for Over 6 Months

Happy 6 months my girl 💜💜💜 A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

On June 1, 2017, Maddie and Jack both took to their Instagram accounts to wish each other a happy six month anniversary.

Jack posted a series of pictures that included him and Maddie in bathing suits, an adorable photo of them snuggling on a bench, and a couple silly snapshots of Maddie. They look so cute and happy together, and he captioned the post, "Happy 6 months my girl 💜💜💜"

Maddie also posted a series of photos including some adorable Snapchat filters, an interesting Skype call, and a handsome picture of Jack.

6 months !!! i love you so much 💘 A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Maddie captioned her anniversary post, "6 months !!! i love you so much 💘"

Jack Spent Fourth of July with Maddie

happy 4th 🇺🇸❤️#laddieack A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Jack shared a fun photo of him and Maddie spending Fourth of July together. They are in their bathing suits and full of smiles. The two of them appeared to have a pool party in Los Angeles to celebrate the holiday.

Maddie's mom, Melissa, also took to her Instagram to share a few photos from the day as well.

Having a wonderful day with our LA family. ❤️ A post shared by Melissa Gisoni (@melissagisoni) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Melissa captioned the post, "Having a wonderful day with our LA family. ❤️"

Maddie's younger sister Mackenzie can be seen swimming in the pool with them as well. Melissa seems to be supportive of Maddie and Jack's relationship. They are an adorable young couple who have a lot of fun together, so we are happy for them.

