Leah Remini's crusade against Scientology continues, and this time, she's bringing celebs down with her.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Remini calls out Jada Pinkett Smith as an active member of Hollywood's most secretive, cult-like religion. "I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time," said Remini. "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."

New Village Leadership Academy, the school largely funded by Will and Jada, was rumored to have ties to Scientology before it shuttered. According to The Daily Beast, the school leaned on the religion's teaching methodologies and was staffed by Scientology members.

The interview contains another fascinating tidbit — a window into a night featuring Leah Remini, Tom Cruise, Will and Jada, and a game of hide and seek. Remini alleges that Tom Cruise asked her to play hide and seek (!), she backed out and blamed it on her fancy designer heels, and he went on to tag her into the game nonetheless. "At first I thought he was joking," she wrote in her memoir. "But, no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land." When asked about the night in question on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Jada explained away the game by saying that the kids were there. Remini disputes that.

Fans are weighing in on the revelation on Twitter. Some are surprised, but others seem to consider this the missing puzzle piece to Smith.

Leah Remini called out Jada Pinkett Smith for being a scientologist uhhh... pic.twitter.com/PnAgXV9z7t — broadband bloods (@brookcty) September 17, 2017

Rah why are will and jada smith scientologists :/ — Rkid (@eleanormomo) September 17, 2017

Yo Leah remini exposed Jada Pickett as a Scientologist.... now, them kids make sense. Whew. — Charlie da Casanova (@bigsexydraws) September 17, 2017

Pinkett has not responded to the claims, and if Xenu has anything to do with it, we have a feeling she never will.

