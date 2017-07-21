Advertising

On Thursday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the "constant" rumors that she and husband Will Smith are swingers.

In the clip, the 45-year-old actor answered a question from a caller: "The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers. That's the craziest one. It’s constant. And I'm like, 'Yo, I wish!'"

Cohen asks Smith how she and her husband keep it "hot," and after a lot of thinking, she answers:

I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that’s the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!

So there you have it. The secret to a 23-year-long relationship: just like each other.

Now let's get back to this swingers thing, because if she wants to spread the love around, why can't they? Maybe Jada and Will can't be swingers because they're so famous, it might be difficult to find a community that wouldn't out them as swingers. Although, Smith did just say she wanted to be, so basically there would be no secret. I really have no idea.

Most likely she just added "I wish!" as a way to make it sound like she definitely wasn't embarrassed by the rumors, because there's nothing wrong with being swingers. You'd have to ask her.

