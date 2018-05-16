Jameela Jamil just came for 'toxic' Kim Kardashian and her weight loss lollipops: 'f**k you.'

From "flat tummy tea" to gummy vitamins that promote hair growth, the Kim Kardashian loves herself a good 'ol #ad on Instagram. But the latest product Kim has been hawking has pissed off many people, including actor Jameela Jamil.

Kim Kardashian has since deleted her posts promoting "appetite suppressant lollipops," but not before Jameela Jamil (or Tahani, to The Good Place fans), grabbed a few screenshots and tweeted her thoughts on the product.

Let's just say that Jamil doesn't hold back while critiquing Kardashian:

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Oh, but she's not done yet. She continued the rant in a second tweet:

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Look, we don't want to take sides here but....ah, who the hell am I kidding?

JAMEELA FOR LIFE, YESSSSSS TELL THEM, QUEEN!!!!!!!