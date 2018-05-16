Jameela Jamil just came for 'toxic' Kim Kardashian and her weight loss lollipops: 'f**k you.'

Advertising
From "flat tummy tea" to gummy vitamins that promote hair growth, the Kim Kardashian loves herself a good 'ol #ad on Instagram. But the latest product Kim has been hawking has pissed off many people, including actor Jameela Jamil.
Kim Kardashian has since deleted her posts promoting "appetite suppressant lollipops," but not before Jameela Jamil (or Tahani, to The Good Place fans), grabbed a few screenshots and tweeted her thoughts on the product.
Let's just say that Jamil doesn't hold back while critiquing Kardashian:
Oh, but she's not done yet. She continued the rant in a second tweet:
Look, we don't want to take sides here but....ah, who the hell am I kidding?
JAMEELA FOR LIFE, YESSSSSS TELL THEM, QUEEN!!!!!!!
Sorry Kim, but it really does suck to suck!
Are you #TeamKim or #TeamJameela?
