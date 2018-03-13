James Blunt called out John Mayer on Twitter, and people are here for it.

Back in 2004, James Blunt became famous for his hit song, "You’re Beautiful." Now, 14-years later, Blunt is pretty much known for being one of the most hilarious (and most savage) people on Twitter.
Who could forget that time Blunt ruined strangers' romantic lives by taking over their Tinder profiles? Or when he publicly said that "You're Beautiful" is a song about a perv who should be locked up in prison? Or that time he gloriously roasted Piers Morgan on Twitter?
His latest victim: John Mayer.
Back in October, Mayer tweeted out his thoughts on what it means to be pretty vs. what it means to be beautiful.
Blunt, who must have been stalking the singer's 5-month old tweets, responded with this:
That was Blunt! (Trademark that, James.)
Twitter was obsessed with the hilarious exchange:
John Mayer, likely still recovering from the burn, has not responded to the quip.