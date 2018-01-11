Five women have accused James Franco of sexual misconduct.

Advertising

Is James Franco's time up? According to the Los Angeles Times, five women have accused the Disaster Artist star of inappropriate sexual behavior. After Franco took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday, Twitter erupted in accusations that Franco, despite wearing a Time's Up pin to the event — meant to signify solidarity with the fight against "systematic sexual harassment" — has a disturbing history of sexual misconduct himself. Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a former acting student at Franco's film school Studio 4, tweeted a complaint about the actor/director taking advantage of young, hopeful actors looking for a break in more ways than one: Hey James Franco, now that you have a Golden Globe why don't you give speaking roles that don't require nudity in your upcoming films to the dozens of women who have done full nudity + sex scenes in your indie films and art projects? — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018 Tither-Kaplan followed up on her tweet by speaking at length to the LA Times about her time at Studio 4, and the promises Franco made to students about being cast in his many art films. However, Tither-Kaplan points out that most roles women were offered were that of sex workers and strippers, and being topless or fully nude was nearly always a requirement for the young women on set. If a woman denied Franco's request for nudity, he often got angry, stormed off, or sent the actor home.

Advertising

"I got it in my head pretty quickly that, OK, you don’t say 'no' to this guy," said Tither-Kaplan. Tither-Kaplan also told the LA Times that while she was filming a nude orgy scene with Franco and other several women in 2015, he removed protective plastic guards covering actresses’ vaginas while simulating oral sex on them. Both the Los Angeles and New York locations of Studio 4 closed abruptly last fall. Two other student actresses from Franco's now-shuttered acting school also recounted negative on-set experiences. Both said Franco became angry when no women would agree to be topless on shoots. They've also corroborated Tither-Kaplan's account of Franco firing actresses who refused to go topless, as well as the disturbing story about plastic guards.

Advertising

Two other student actresses say Franco became angry when, in the midst of a film shoot, no women would agree to his request that they go topless. pic.twitter.com/rcwPCsa7g5 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 11, 2018 Former student Katie Ryan added that Franco "would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts." Devyn LaBella, who studied at Studio 4 for a year, added: "They would tell us that smaller parts in their projects were being held exclusively for students — often they were opportunities for extra work or parts that required nudity." She then pointed to the lopsided power dynamic between Franco, an established and respected actor, and his students, hopefuls looking for a break. "I didn’t have agency representation at the time, so I thought, 'Well, I’m not going to be able to get into good auditions, so this might be my opportunity.'"

Advertising

But stories of Franco's alleged abuse don't start at Studio 4. Actors Hilary Dusome, 33, and Natalie Chmiel, also 33, spoke to the LA Times about Franco's role as a teacher at Playhouse West in North Hollywood. Like Franco's Studio 4 students, Dusome and Chmiel recall being asked to go nude for Franco's "art films." Both women recounted what they considered to be an unprofessional and hostile shoot at a strip club, according to the LA Times. Dusome said that at one point Franco asked the actresses, who were wearing lingerie and masks, "So, who wants to take your shirt off?"

Advertising

When no actresses volunteered, Franco stormed off set. Violet Paley, a 23-year-old filmmaker, also spoke to the LA Times about her harrowing experience with Franco. She said that the two began a consensual romantic relationship, but eventually the Golden Globe winning actor pressured her into performing oral sex on him, an act she’d never done with him at that point, in her car. Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018 "I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out," said Paley. "I got really nervous, and I said, 'Can we do this later?' He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it."

Advertising

Paley added that she was so uncomfortable, she made up a story to Franco about spotting someone near the car to get out of the situation. The two broke up soon after. On Tuesday, two days before the LA Times broke the story about Franco's five accusers, James Franco addressed the sexual misconduct allegations head-on while on Late Night with Stephen Colbert: "I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it," said Franco.

Advertising

He later added: "I mean, as far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it, I really don’t have the answers and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. You know, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off, and I’m completely willing and want to." According to Vanity Fair, Franco has previously apologized and cited "bad judgment" for a "flirtatious [Instagram] exchange with a girl who was then 17," which leaked to social media.

Advertising

Read the full account of Franco's alleged misconduct over at the LA Times.