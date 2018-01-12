Woman who accused James Franco of sexual misconduct defends sarcastic tweet.

James Franco accuser Violet Paley is defending a tweet she made in September 2017, claiming that she plans "ways to ruin someone's life the moment I meet them."

I like planning ways to ruin someone's life the moment I meet them — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) September 2, 2017

Paley, 23, is one of five women who've accused Franco of sexual misconduct. But the tweet has nothing to do with that, she told TMZ:

I use twitter to make jokes most of the time. It was clearly a joke. I'm sorry if I offended anyone and I think most people know it was a joke and the people milking it are Trump-like bot trolls so I'm not deleting it and letting their psychotic twist on a dumb joke win.

According to TMZ, Paley and Franco were in a consensual sexual relationship when Franco pressured her to perform oral sex on him. Paley says that wasn't something she'd done with Franco before, but, as she told TMZ, "The power dynamic was really off."

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

But the tweet that's getting attention now is the older one, the joke about how she likes to plan how to ruin people's lives as soon as she meets them.