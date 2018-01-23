James Franco accusers speak out on TV: 'He created exploitative environments.'

Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan, two of the women to accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday and addressed concerns of both the Time's Up movement's critics and supporters.

Paley brought questions about Franco's behavior when she sarcastically tweeted "Cute Time's Up pin, James Franco" after he won a Golden Globe for playing Tommy frickin' Wiseau.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

"It was impulsive to tweet that," she told GMA.

Three days later, Paley and Tither-Kaplan were two of five women featured in a Los Angeles Times exposé on his alleged sexually exploitative behavior as a teacher and mentor.

"James is absolutely not a Harvey Weinstein, he is not an unfeeling monster who has no sense of reality," Tither-Kaplan son GMA. "He created exploitative environments for non-celebrity women on his sets. I also think James is a very talented and valuable person. It’s a pyramid, and at the top is rape and sexual violence and at the bottom are the other abuses of power… that continue to build and build and build and create a culture that allows the most heinous examples of sexual violence and misogyny and discrimination to happen. So if we allow any of them, we’re allowing all of them."