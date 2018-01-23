James Franco accusers speak out on TV: 'He created exploitative environments.'

Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan, two of the women to accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday and addressed concerns of both the Time's Up movement's critics and supporters.
Paley brought questions about Franco's behavior when she sarcastically tweeted "Cute Time's Up pin, James Franco" after he won a Golden Globe for playing Tommy frickin' Wiseau.
"It was impulsive to tweet that," she told GMA.
Three days later, Paley and Tither-Kaplan were two of five women featured in a Los Angeles Times exposé on his alleged sexually exploitative behavior as a teacher and mentor.
"James is absolutely not a Harvey Weinstein, he is not an unfeeling monster who has no sense of reality," Tither-Kaplan son GMA. "He created exploitative environments for non-celebrity women on his sets. I also think James is a very talented and valuable person. It’s a pyramid, and at the top is rape and sexual violence and at the bottom are the other abuses of power… that continue to build and build and build and create a culture that allows the most heinous examples of sexual violence and misogyny and discrimination to happen. So if we allow any of them, we’re allowing all of them."
Asked what changes of behavior they'd like to see from Franco, Tither-Kaplan called on him to "his power to give opportunities to women that are real and valuable and actually give them career advancement."
"Please just apologize," added Paley.
Also today in Franco news?
The actor was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for his performance in The Disaster Artist.
Some assume it's because of the allegations...but it could also just be because Tommy Wiseau isn't an Oscar-worthy part.