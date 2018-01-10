Colbert confronts James Franco with sexual misconduct accusations.

On Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Stephen Colbert, James Franco addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct brought on against him by multiple women, including The Breakfast Club star, Ally Sheedy.
Franco caused controversy by wearing a 'Time's Up' pin to the Golden Globes on Sunday despite being marred with allegations of sexual misconduct himself. 'Time's Up' is a legal defense fund founded by several powerful women that also brings awareness to issues surrounding sexual assault, harassment and misconduct in Hollywood.
Instead of taking a victory lap and gearing up for the Oscars after winning the Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist, Franco attempted to address the accusations brought on against him on Colbert.
Both men seemed uncomfortable as Colbert stumbled through his questions, and the usually lighthearted mood of the talk show immediately turned somber.
“Okay, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy, I directed her in a play Off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset," said Franco.
“She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her, I don’t know." He worked with Sheedy on his Off-Broadway directorial debut back in 2014.
“The others… look, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it."
He also said that the accusations against him are "not accurate," but, ultimately, he supports people speaking out.
When Colbert asked Franco how he would resolve these sorts of issues, Franco responded:
"I mean, as far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it, I really don’t have the answers and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. You know, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off, and I’m completely willing and want to."