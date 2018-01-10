Colbert confronts James Franco with sexual misconduct accusations.

On Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Stephen Colbert, James Franco addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct brought on against him by multiple women, including The Breakfast Club star, Ally Sheedy.

Franco caused controversy by wearing a 'Time's Up' pin to the Golden Globes on Sunday despite being marred with allegations of sexual misconduct himself. 'Time's Up' is a legal defense fund founded by several powerful women that also brings awareness to issues surrounding sexual assault, harassment and misconduct in Hollywood.

Instead of taking a victory lap and gearing up for the Oscars after winning the Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist, Franco attempted to address the accusations brought on against him on Colbert.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Both men seemed uncomfortable as Colbert stumbled through his questions, and the usually lighthearted mood of the talk show immediately turned somber.

Check it out:

“Okay, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy, I directed her in a play Off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset," said Franco.