James Franco has mixed feelings on being 'snubbed' by the Oscars.

James Franco is not entirely sad to be "snubbed" by the Oscars.

Franco, who directed and starred in The Disaster Artist, was not recognized by The Academy's 2018 Oscar nominations in either category. The Disaster Artist was also not nominated for 'Best Picture.'

The only Oscar the movie is nominated for is 'Best Writing Adapted Screenplay.'

"James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination," a source tells E! News, "but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn't want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him."

Many have theorized that Franco was omitted from the nominees list this year because of the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations brought up against him in recent weeks. Or who knows, maybe playing Tommy Wiseau is just not Oscar-worthy enough for the Academy.

James Franco caused controversy after accepting the 2018 Golden Globe for 'Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy' while wearing a "Time's Up" pin earlier this month. Shortly after, Franco's history of alleged inappropriate behavior came to light when five women accused actor of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times exposé.