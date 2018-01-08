Ally Sheedy and other women are calling out James Franco for predatory behavior.

James Franco won big at the 2018 Golden Globes after taking home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, but now multiple women are saying that The Disaster Artist actor's time is up.

It all started when Ally Sheedy, star of the 1980's coming-of-age classic The Breakfast Club, tweeted about Franco's presence at this year's Golden Globes.

The tweet started to go viral, but Sheedy still had more to say. She also called out Christian Slater:

And after Franco won, she said:

Sheedy later deleted the tweets.

Sheedy and Franco worked together in 2014 on the play The Long Shrift—his off-Broadway directorial debut.

But Sheedy was not the only one to call Franco out on Twitter. It would seem that multiple women have stories of Franco's bad behavior: