Ally Sheedy and other women are calling out James Franco for predatory behavior.

James Franco won big at the 2018 Golden Globes after taking home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, but now multiple women are saying that The Disaster Artist actor's time is up.
It all started when Ally Sheedy, star of the 1980's coming-of-age classic The Breakfast Club, tweeted about Franco's presence at this year's Golden Globes.
The tweet started to go viral, but Sheedy still had more to say. She also called out Christian Slater:
And after Franco won, she said:
Sheedy later deleted the tweets.
Sheedy and Franco worked together in 2014 on the play The Long Shrift—his off-Broadway directorial debut.
But Sheedy was not the only one to call Franco out on Twitter. It would seem that multiple women have stories of Franco's bad behavior:
Back in 2014, Franco, then 35, was caught trying to sleep with a 17-year-old fan named Lucy Clode who came to New York to see him in Of Mice and Men on Broadway.
Clode later shared their text exchange online, and it showed that Franco, despite learning that Clode was only 17, persisted in trying to have sex with her. He even asked if he could rent them a room in the same hotel she was staying at with her parents. In the end, Clode declined Franco's advances and said "I'll come back when I'm 18."
Franco asked her not to tell her friends about the exchange.
When later asked about the texts, Franco cited "bad judgment" and said, "In my position, not only do I have to go through the embarrassing rituals of meeting someone, but sometimes it gets published for the world."
Now that the conversation has tilted and allegations of sexual assault and misconduct are finally being taken more seriously, is it only a matter of time before James Franco's time is up?