The internet is thirsting hard for James McAvoy's new beefy body.

Announcement: James McAvoy is thicc now.

Last you saw James McAvoy, he was likely locking up women in his basement in Split. Sometime between then and now, your boy started to work out. Remember when Drake debuted, all at once, a brand-new beefy body? This is like that, except (let's be honest) slightly less exciting.

Here he is, probably on his way to the gym.

James McAvoy spotted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 1st, HQ+ pic.twitter.com/GqsfHmtU76 — ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ᴍcᴀᴠᴏʏ ᴍɪᴄʜɪ™ (@gofckapineapple) December 2, 2017

He's even taken to sharing Instagram videos about his workout regimen:

Twitter has, of course, noticed.

James McAvoy looks like he’s coming for Tom Hardy’s everything. https://t.co/DNAEfulRGq — cam (@Lumetian) December 5, 2017