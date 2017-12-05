The internet is thirsting hard for James McAvoy's new beefy body.

Leah Prinzivalli
Dec 05, 2017@10:58 PM
Announcement: James McAvoy is thicc now.

Last you saw James McAvoy, he was likely locking up women in his basement in Split. Sometime between then and now, your boy started to work out. Remember when Drake debuted, all at once, a brand-new beefy body? This is like that, except (let's be honest) slightly less exciting.

Here he is, probably on his way to the gym.

He's even taken to sharing Instagram videos about his workout regimen:

Twitter has, of course, noticed.

But most importantly:

