Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has opened up about his own experiences of being sexually harassed at the hands of "older, powerful men" amidst the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.
Van Der Beek took to Twitter on Thursday to laud the women who spoke out against Weinstein, helping to uncover three decades worth of sexual misconduct accusations ranging from harassment to rape:
He then revealed that he, too, has been a victim of sexual harassment:
Van Der Beek did not name his abusers in the tweets.
On Tuesday, actor Terry Crews spoke about being sexually harassed by a Hollywood executive in a series of tweets. Both Van Der Beek and Crews showed solidarity with those who took down Weinstein, and helped to start an important conversation about how women are not the only ones liable to be sexually abused.