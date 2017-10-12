Advertising

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has opened up about his own experiences of being sexually harassed at the hands of "older, powerful men" amidst the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

Van Der Beek took to Twitter on Thursday to laud the women who spoke out against Weinstein, helping to uncover three decades worth of sexual misconduct accusations ranging from harassment to rape:

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys.” https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

He then revealed that he, too, has been a victim of sexual harassment:

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

Van Der Beek did not name his abusers in the tweets.

On Tuesday, actor Terry Crews spoke about being sexually harassed by a Hollywood executive in a series of tweets. Both Van Der Beek and Crews showed solidarity with those who took down Weinstein, and helped to start an important conversation about how women are not the only ones liable to be sexually abused.

🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️ I think you too are amazing for speaking out. A lot of people don’t know this is a problem for boys too. — Andrea Rovira (@andrea_rva) October 12, 2017

thank you for speaking out 🙏 it helps destroy a gross stigma — hannah 🎈 (@benjennys) October 12, 2017

Thank you for standing up! Victims should never ever be judged. People often feel powerless. They need support!! — Michael W. Anderson (@Mwanders4) October 12, 2017

