Jamie Dornan's story about gluing fake pubes to his penis is fifty shades of cringe.

Queen Elizabeth II, Oskar Schindler, and Christian Grey walk into a bar...is not a joke, but the guests on The Graham Norton Show over the weekend.

Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the inexplicable Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, wasn't always a sex symbol, and once had to resort to desperate measures to give the impression that he had pubic hair.

Young Jamie "was fifteen, but looked seven" when he headed to a rugby party after acting in a "amateur dramatics" production of Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard." Without pubes to call his own, the then-blonde Jamie yoo-hooed some think black hands just in case.

Alas, did our Irish laddie score?

He didn't get to second base, and "thanks god" he didn't.

RIP Young Jamie's three natural pubes.