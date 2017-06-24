Advertising

Being famous has its advantages, but it also has its downsides—one of which would be U.K. talk show host Graham Norton continually dredging up mortifying photos of you in your awkward, pre-celebrity days. The last group of actors to face their embarrassing younger selves included Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Foxx, Kristen Wiig, and Steve Carell, each of whom has changed a lot over the years—and yet not all that much. From Jamie's Jheri curls to Kristen's weird guitar story, these memories prove that being on the A-list doesn't mean you can run from your past.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.