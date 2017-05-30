Advertising

Over the weekend, jokesters of internet took a much deserved break from mocking Ivanka Trump to roast themselves for believing Jamie Foxx was actually "Jamie Foxx."

You should be ashamed of yourself if you thought Jamie Foxx's real name was Jamie Foxx. — Travon Free (@Travon) May 30, 2017

The comedian, actor, and shockingly excellent singer was not, through serendipity, given the world's sexiest stage name at birth.

Jamie Foxx is actually Eric Marlon Bishop.

I feel stupid for thinking Jamie Foxx real name is Jamie Foxx...this nigga name is Eric. I feel played. — Mal-D (@IamMalD) May 29, 2017

In 2012, Yahoo explained why Foxx/Bishop changed his name, and it's full of interesting details. Like, the fact that Foxx had performed for years as a pianist under his birth name of Eric Bishop, but it was only the hellscape of comedy that forced him to undergo an identity transformation.

Apparently, open mic nights in 1989 tended to call up female comics first. So Jamie became Jamie so the open mic hosts would mistake him for a woman.

Don't you remember Kanye's "Gold Digger ft. Eric Marlon Bishop"?

Meanwhile, "Foxx" is a hat tip to '70s comedian Redd Foxx (himself born John Elroy Sandford). At first, the internet was mad at Jaime Foxx for deceiving them...

Yo, am I the only one who thought Jamie Foxx real name was Jamie Foxx? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w4KBWv5xlX — Katy or KT?👑 (@_maccckiller) May 29, 2017

"Jamie Foxx" real name is Eric..what other life changing thing should I be informed about before I die — Astral (@dopeisland) May 29, 2017

When Jamie Foxx's name isn't Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/I4zMQK2GoQ — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 29, 2017

When you find out #JamieFoxx isn't even his real name? pic.twitter.com/5zDJGjxn0k — TV One (@tvonetv) May 29, 2017

But then the internet got mad at people who got mad at Foxx for deceiving them. If you never really thought about it and took the time to publicly express your shock, the internet was quick to call you an idiot.

To the ones who thought Jamie Foxx name was really Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/aZNYvQcP4M — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) May 29, 2017

When you find out that Jamie Foxx name is not really Jamie Foxx, it’s Eric Marlon Bishop. pic.twitter.com/1yVdPDzWrF — Ꭰ. (@keepit250) May 29, 2017

You mean to tell me Jamie Foxx, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bruno Mars AREN'T their real names??? What's next? pic.twitter.com/vBrn2vxnKq — Tylan LeDuff (@TylanLeDuff) May 29, 2017

Wait people really didn't know Jamie Foxx real name isn't Jamie Foxx? 😂.....it's not like he's a new act he been around for decades now. — American Montana (@Chilluminati06) May 29, 2017

The fact that y'all, as adults, really thought Jamie Foxx was his real name blows my mind 😂😂 — LiLo (@lil_LiteBright) May 29, 2017

The third stage of this Foxx-related (non) revelation was everyone exposing their favorite pseudonyms. My favorite's Jon Leibowitz, AKA Jon Stewart.

Stop reading now if you don't want the glory of "Tina Fey" changed forever. Here's a few more notable celebrity birth names:

Stevie Wonder = Steveland Hardaway Judkins

Bruno Mars = Peter Hernandez

Rihanna = Robyn Fenty

Elton John = Reginald Kenneth Dwight

Tina Fey = Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

Fey Katy Perry = Katy Hudson

Natalie Portman = Natalie Herschlag

So far, no response from Foxx about the internet turning his name change from nearly 30-years-ago into a trending topic.

That might be because he's also in the news for mocking sign language.

During an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, as Fallon recorded a giggly promo, Foxx sat beside him. Then he was caught doing, apparently, straight gibberish with his hands. Realllllllly classy stuff, Jamie, IF THAT'S EVEN YOUR REAL NAME. Which it isn't.

.@iamjamiefoxx, It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language.



Everything is in gibberish. pic.twitter.com/X5AHkusq3o — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

It's hard to respond to something as whimsical as the name "Eric" when Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin's calling you a hack.

Mr. @iamjamiefoxx. I'd be happy to give you sign language lessons so you could be funnier. https://t.co/FwaRsKovrg — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 26, 2017

By the way, Marlee Matlin is actually her real name.

