Janet Jackson tends to keep her personal life fairly private, but there are murmurs that a Netflix original reality series is in the works.

According to a report from The Sun, Janet is in talks to create a 10-part documentary series with Netflix which would chronicle her divorce, role as a new mom, and of course, her music and upcoming tour.

Janet and her husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, divorced earlier this year, just three months after their son Eissa was born.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

A source told The Sun (via Idolator): “Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago."

The insider added: “The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour."

Janet’s The State of the World Tour kicks off in September. No doubt fans would love to have an inside look at the singer’s home life and all the prep required for her upcoming tour.

