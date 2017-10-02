Advertising

On Sunday evening, at least 50 people were killed and over 200 were injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Country singer Jason Aldean was performing when the first shots rang out from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino just after 10 p.m. Aldean confirmed that he and his crew are uninjured, and took to Instagram to recount the horrific mass shooting.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate

Advertising

The shooting is the deadliest in American history, surpassing the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando back in June 2016.

The last "worst mass shooting in American history" was less than 16 months ago. — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) October 2, 2017

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is thought to have acted alone and was killed by police.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.