Jason Biggs' son's hilarious bunk bed fail has the internet LOLing.

Plenty of children go through phases of wanting a bunk bed. When I was a kid, my younger brother and I petitioned our parents to buy us a bunk bed and let us share a room. (They said no, thank goodness.) Hey, kids are weird, and my brother and I were no exception.

But for those parents who do give in and buy their kid a bunk bed, they should be warned that there may be an adjustment period. Exhibit A is Sid Biggs, the 3-year-old son of actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen.

Biggs, who is known for his roles in American Pie and Orange Is the New Black, recently Instagrammed a photo of Sid and his bunk bed. "Sid is loving his new bunk bed!" Biggs wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Sid asleep.

Sid is loving his new bunk bed! A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:03am PST

As you can see, Sid is asleep on the floor in the photo. There are two brand-new mattresses right next to him, but they are evidently not as comfortable as his carpet.

To be fair, bunk beds are a big step up from regular beds, especially for a 3-year-old. The bottom bunk can feel closed-off, and the top bunk can feel high-up and scary. Not to mention, Sid's top bunk seems to be surrounded by some sort of opaque fence, which probably also makes it feel closed off.