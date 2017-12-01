Jason Biggs' son's hilarious bunk bed fail has the internet LOLing.

Plenty of children go through phases of wanting a bunk bed. When I was a kid, my younger brother and I petitioned our parents to buy us a bunk bed and let us share a room. (They said no, thank goodness.) Hey, kids are weird, and my brother and I were no exception.
But for those parents who do give in and buy their kid a bunk bed, they should be warned that there may be an adjustment period. Exhibit A is Sid Biggs, the 3-year-old son of actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen.
Biggs, who is known for his roles in American Pie and Orange Is the New Black, recently Instagrammed a photo of Sid and his bunk bed. "Sid is loving his new bunk bed!" Biggs wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Sid asleep.
As you can see, Sid is asleep on the floor in the photo. There are two brand-new mattresses right next to him, but they are evidently not as comfortable as his carpet.
To be fair, bunk beds are a big step up from regular beds, especially for a 3-year-old. The bottom bunk can feel closed-off, and the top bunk can feel high-up and scary. Not to mention, Sid's top bunk seems to be surrounded by some sort of opaque fence, which probably also makes it feel closed off.
But none of that makes the photo Jason Biggs snapped any less funny. Imagine: he and Mollen just dropped some significant cash on a new bunk bed and sheets. They tucked their kid in for the first time, and shortly after, they peeked in the room to make sure he was sleeping soundly, only to discover he was sleeping soundly–but on the floor.
A bunch of Biggs' fans commented on the photo, expressing how funny it was.
Here's hoping Sid eventually gets used to his bunk bed. Biggs and Mollen's newborn son Lazlo did turn 2 months old today, so maybe he'll eventually wind up sharing the bunk bed with his big brother.