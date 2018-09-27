People are dad-shaming Jason Momoa for letting his daughter stand next to a possibly naked rock star.

People on Instagram are in an uproar over this picture Jason Momoa (the sadly deceased Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones) posted of his daughter with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Not so much because they are all huge fans of white funk bands but because…is Flea wearing anything more than his bass in this picture?

Momoa captioned the photo,

The one the only Legend FLEA. And My baby girl. Fan boy fucking lost my shit. Tried to keep it together. Didn't happen but I got this shot. Mahalo dan weiss and Peter. GOT perks. DROGO perks. worth dying for.

Looking at Instagram, it's clear that Jason Momoa and his kids were at a Red Hot Chili Peppers show, and went backstage to meet the band. But this picture looks like his sweet young daughter is mere inches from Flea's possibly exposed (possibly covered in Speedos or a sock?) package.