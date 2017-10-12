Advertising

Oh no. Oh nooooo.

In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the subsequent Ben Affleck revelations, a video of Jason Momoa making a gross, terrible rape joke talking Game of Thrones at Comic Con is going viral again.

tw: rape



a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women," Momoa said, and his fellow panelists promptly face-palmed.

And no, sweet Khal Drogo, The Great Khal, why would you say such a thing?

Moon of my life, my sun and stars, what to say to you?

Why, Jason Momoa, WHY? giphy

Is this just a dumb, gross joke, or indicative of a sinister worldview?

Twitter is split on the subject.

Goddamn Jason Momoa, you too? We're all at various stages of unlearning rape culture. Clearly, Jason has a lot of work to do. https://t.co/hg3Sfu5Q1B — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) October 12, 2017

A lot of people seem to think that Jason Momoa video is recent. It is from 2011 and he apologized for it. It is still a horrible "joke". — Laura (@lauraannsport) October 12, 2017

Female fantasy fans to Jason Momoa: we wanted to believe you weren't typical male trash. We wanted it so, so much. pic.twitter.com/jvRZr1tG5E — Leigh Cuen (@La__Cuen) October 12, 2017

Jason Momoa welp fantasy over... pic.twitter.com/V8majaSvl4 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 12, 2017

Jason Momoa made a disgusting joke and apologized. We're allowed to move on but don't start defending the joke. It was in poor taste. — Jessica (@jmmireles93) October 12, 2017

Lmfao y’all tryna cancel Jason Momoa over a joke he made 6 years ago AND apologized for said joke. Y’all are funny asf. Get a life u goobs. 😭😂 — Sydhattan (@DrManhattans) October 12, 2017

There's no turning back. I have to take Jason Momoa and his fine self of my to-do list. I might need to take the rest of the day off. pic.twitter.com/WjQUvoTEpl — Laytee Samida (@stainedcouture) October 12, 2017

Some people are having deja vu.

Didn't Twitter already have it's Jason Momoa meltdown back in April, you know, back when this clip actually happened? You don't get to dig it up and repost just so you can drag him again.



Damn, Twitter. You have the attention span of a fruit fly. — ❣️ Sassy Mouth ❣️ (@SassyMouth2012) October 12, 2017

Seeing "Jason Momoa" trending. I was excited. However, that clip is an old clip. A very offensive joke nonetheless, but dealt with. — Ta'Niya Breedlove (@TaNiyaBreezy) October 12, 2017

People are really looking for any excuse to HATE on others. Do you still hate Arnold for having a son out of wedlock? Or RDJ for all the sins of his youth? Jason Momoa made an stupid joke years ago and apologized. STOP being so judgemental. You're not perfect either. — Claudia Balboa (@stargazer0118) October 12, 2017

Y’all Jason Momoa said that 6 years ago & apologized.We need to focus on the Harvey Weinstein’s not some 1 who told a disgusting joke. Once. — #TheResistance (@thedivuh) October 12, 2017

One thing's for certain: Jason Momoa aside, with Ben Affleck as Batman, Justice League is just lucky it has Wonder Woman in it because otherwise, no thank you.

giphy

