Oh no. Oh nooooo.
In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the subsequent Ben Affleck revelations, a video of Jason Momoa making a gross, terrible rape joke talking Game of Thrones at Comic Con is going viral again.
"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it … and rape beautiful women," Momoa said, and his fellow panelists promptly face-palmed.
And no, sweet Khal Drogo, The Great Khal, why would you say such a thing?
Moon of my life, my sun and stars, what to say to you?
Is this just a dumb, gross joke, or indicative of a sinister worldview?
Twitter is split on the subject.
Some people are having deja vu.
One thing's for certain: Jason Momoa aside, with Ben Affleck as Batman, Justice League is just lucky it has Wonder Woman in it because otherwise, no thank you.