Advertising

Jay-Z shook the internet to its very core a couple weeks ago when he admitted to cheating on Beyoncé in a song on his new album, 4:44. On Monday, Jay-Z released a "footnotes" video on Tidal about the track, where he opened up about his relationship and where it started to go wrong.

In the video, Jay-Z and some of his more famous friends, including Chris Rock, Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, Kendrick Lamar, and Mahershala Ali, discuss their relationships with women and their families. Jay-Z, for his part, revealed why his relationship with Beyoncé started "cracking."

Advertising

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

"This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth, and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see," the rapper said in the video. "Then we had to get to a point of, 'OK, let's tear this down and then start from the beginning.'"

Jay-Z went on to say that trying to save his marriage was harder than growing up in a rough part of Brooklyn. "Remember we just talked about me: I'm from Marcy Projects. I've been shot at," he said. "But nothing is harder than this. I'm telling you, it's the hardest thing I've ever done."

Advertising

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

"Most humans, us, you know what I mean? We're not willing to put ourselves through that," he continued. "Most people just give up."

Jay also confirmed that he started playing the music from his new album for Beyoncé pretty early on in the process of recording it. "We just got to a place where, in order for this to work, this can't be fake. Not one ounce," Jay-Z said. "I'm not saying it wasn't uncomfortable because obviously it was."

Advertising

Here's hoping Bey and Jay can work all this out.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.