Advertising

Nine years ago today, music's favorite power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z exchanged their wedding vows. Jay and Bey famously value their privacy, so we haven't seen photos from their wedding (other than the ones in this music video) - until now. In honor of their anniversary, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, shared this never-before-seen, super secret wedding photo on Instagram.

9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary 💐 ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me❤ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

"9 years already???" Lawson wrote. "Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary (that's my arm fixing the dress lol). That's my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me."

Advertising

According to E! News, Jay Z and Beyoncé didn't sell any photos of their wedding to magazines, nor did they share any online. (Because it was 2008, before social media's Golden Age began.)

The text treatment on the photo is causing many people to believe it came from Beyoncé's official website. Some fans are hoping this means there are more SUPER SECRET WEDDING PHOTOS coming our way. Only time will tell.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.