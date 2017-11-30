Jay Z opens up about why he cheated on Beyoncé: "You go into survival mode."

When Beyoncé dropped her album Lemonade (in all its glory) last year, some of the song lyrics led to rumors that Jay Z had cheated on Queen Bey. Then, when Jay Z's 4:44 was released, those rumors got stronger because of some of his lyrics. Well, sadly, it's true, as Mr. Z revealed to the New York Times in a recent interview.

Jay Z told the Times about the circumstances that led to the cheating, saying,

You have to survive. So you go into survival mode and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. . . In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things that happen from there: infidelity.

Jay Z also spoke about the consequences of the hurt he'd caused.

You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. . . So, you know, most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself. . . And so you walk away.

Because Jay and Bey are artists, they started working on their problems by making music together. He likened it to a sort of "therapy session," but he revealed that, at the time, "the music she was making. . . was further along." So Lemonade came out instead of their joint album, which Jay Z admits was "uncomfortable." But he added, "I was really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. At the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing."