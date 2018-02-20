People are dragging Jay Z for leaving a mere $11,000 tip.

Jay Z may have 99 problems, but money clearly is not one.
On Monday, Jay Z took out a group of friends to celebrate the birthday of Juan “OG” Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports.
According to Page Six, the group first hit up Zuma in Midtown in dinner, where the rapper picked up the $13,000 tab. Next they traveled up to Made in Mexico up in Inwood, dropping $9,000 on drinks, before 6 of them headed to nearby nightclub, Playroom, where Jay ended up spending a whopping $74,000 on alcohol.
So what did Jay Z buy?
According to this receipt posted on Snapchat from a server at Playroom, the "Big Pimpin'" rapper bought 40 bottles of his own Champagne, Ace of Spades.
Yes, he bought 40 bottles of alcohol for SIX people. And as far as we know, they are all still alive. Amazing!
Jay also left an $11,000 tip on his bill, which is obviously a ton of money for a server to take home in one night, but not everyone on Twitter was impressed.
For the record, Jay Z did tip exactly 15% on the pre-tax total of the bill:
However, many pointed out that because Jay Z owns Ace of Spades, it is likely that he didn't pay for the bottles and merely just tipped the server.