People are dragging Jay Z for leaving a mere $11,000 tip.

Jay Z may have 99 problems, but money clearly is not one.

Jay-Z racked up an epic bar tab https://t.co/tf54y8pYxS pic.twitter.com/vdjLMwFjbP — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2018

On Monday, Jay Z took out a group of friends to celebrate the birthday of Juan “OG” Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports.

According to Page Six, the group first hit up Zuma in Midtown in dinner, where the rapper picked up the $13,000 tab. Next they traveled up to Made in Mexico up in Inwood, dropping $9,000 on drinks, before 6 of them headed to nearby nightclub, Playroom, where Jay ended up spending a whopping $74,000 on alcohol.

So what did Jay Z buy?

According to this receipt posted on Snapchat from a server at Playroom, the "Big Pimpin'" rapper bought 40 bottles of his own Champagne, Ace of Spades.

Jay Z tab at Playroom last night. I’m just gonna cry in poor for the rest of the day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2OhOoi3YS — Chuck Bass (@MisterClasico) February 19, 2018

Yes, he bought 40 bottles of alcohol for SIX people. And as far as we know, they are all still alive. Amazing!