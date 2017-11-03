Jeff Goldblum hilariously critiques tattoos of Jeff Goldblum.

Jeff Goldblum is famous enough that more than a few people have tattoos of his face. Imagine how weird that must be. I guess when you get famous enough, you just get used to this sort of thing.

In this video mad by GQ, Goldblum reacts to (and occasionally rates) tattoos of himself, seeing them for the first time at the same time we see them. Nice to get that real, unfiltered Jeff Goldblum reaction.

Goldblum is gentlemanly enough to say positive things about all the tattoos, even the ones that look less like him and more like, I don't know, Roy Orbison.

But this one is the standout. This is an amazing tattoo.

As opposed to this one, which is…maybe not quite so amazing.