Woman lets boyfriend choose new shower curtain. It goes pretty much as expected.

Shopping for bathroom decor is hard—unless you have great taste like the boyfriend of Reddit user BoaGirl. In that case, decorating a bathroom is the easiest thing ever. Here's the story of BoaGirl's new shower curtain.

Over the years, Jeff Goldblum has carved out a career playing suave characters with his charming face and enchanting voice.

BoaGirl's boyfriend is one of those who has fallen under Goldblum's spell. BoaGirl allowed her boyfriend to choose a shower curtain for their bathroom. The boyfriend chose well.

Behold, Jeff Goldblum and a gorilla.

Reddit has thoroughly enjoyed this decor choice. "i dont know why i thought of this, but if im going to get murdered in the shower, i feel like this would deter someone from the sheer hilarity alone," babylina wrote. "How does it feel to have Jeff Goldblum look at you while you poop?" redundant6939 asked. "Your boyfriend is a man of outstanding taste in homewares," lucasadtr wisely noted.

Would you like a close-up on Goldblum's mug?