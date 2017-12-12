Beauty guru Jeffree Star just went after Kylie Jenner and her makeup empire.

Drama! Makeup guru Jeffree Star went after fellow makeup guru Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company again. If you remember, Star slammed the quality and price of Jenner's Lip Kits in 2016. But eventually he got over it, even praising Kylie Cosmetics' liquid lipsticks a year later.

Star tweeted a few times on Sunday about Jenner's new (very expensive) brushes, which cost $360 for a set of sixteen.

Star was certainly not the first person to comment on the price of the brushes, and at first his tone was joking.

Are the new @kyliecosmetics makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they're so expensive?? BITCH I'M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 10, 2017

But it turned out Star had another issue with Jenner — the packaging of her foundation. In a since deleted tweet, Star wrote, "I gotta know ONE THING…With all that fucking money she's made, why did @kyliecosmetics use the SAME PACKAGING as my liquid lipsticks that have been out since 2014??? Invest and make something different maybe?"