Beauty guru Jeffree Star just went after Kylie Jenner and her makeup empire.

Drama! Makeup guru Jeffree Star went after fellow makeup guru Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company again. If you remember, Star slammed the quality and price of Jenner's Lip Kits in 2016. But eventually he got over it, even praising Kylie Cosmetics' liquid lipsticks a year later.
Star tweeted a few times on Sunday about Jenner's new (very expensive) brushes, which cost $360 for a set of sixteen.
Star was certainly not the first person to comment on the price of the brushes, and at first his tone was joking.
But it turned out Star had another issue with Jenner — the packaging of her foundation. In a since deleted tweet, Star wrote, "I gotta know ONE THING…With all that fucking money she's made, why did @kyliecosmetics use the SAME PACKAGING as my liquid lipsticks that have been out since 2014??? Invest and make something different maybe?"
To the untrained eye (like ours), these do not look like the same packaging, except in that they are both tube-shaped. But we trust that Star knows a bit more about this than we do.
Star deleted that tweet, but left up a followup tweet, reading, "It's an honest question. Don't try and make it ANYTHING BUT a QUESTION. I'll still review it... LOL I ain't mad.. Just want to know why her team is being lazy."
A few minutes later, he retweeted someone's response to him. "It’s a pattern! Every time someone comes out with something she does the exact same thing. I bet damn well she wouldn’t have made a wide-ranged concealer line if @rihanna didn’t come out with @fentybeauty." Ouch.
But Star didn't escalate it further. He just tweeted that if he doesn't receive free products from a brand (ahem, Kylie Cosmetics), he'll just buy them himself and still review them.
So it looks like Star may be spending a lot of money on some brushes pretty soon.