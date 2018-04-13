Jenna Dewan posts first Instagram since splitting from Channing Tatum.

Jenna Dewan has broken her silence after announcing her separation from husband Channing Tatum after nine years of marriage back on April 2nd.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of her former relationship, Jenna Dewan Tatum returned to Instagram after announcing her divorce looking an ethereal beach angel.

Am I being dramatic here? Well, I'm still not as dramatic as this stunning photo:

"Thank you guys for all your love," wrote Dewan in the caption. "Love you right back."

Tatum and Dewan met while filming the 2006 movie Step Up. They share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly.

The former couple claims that there was no malice in their breakup:

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

Well, it seems like Channing and Jenna are doing just fine!