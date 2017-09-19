Advertising

You know the drill.

A celebrity posts a naked pic, Instagram commenters say that that makes them bad moms, they shoot back with a pleasantly passive aggressive quote, and everyone moves on with their lives.

This week was Jenna Dewan Tatum's turn to ride the carousel, mixing things up by not being a Kardashian.

1. The Picture

Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Dewan Tatum is in London and shared this sexy tea time pic which featured her butt.

Here's what her front looks like.

How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time 🇬🇧😝 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

2. The Mom-Shaming

Some commenters on Instagram were absolutely AGHAST to see the buttocks of someone who has a child.

3. The Response

And then she was like, "you think I'm a bad role model? At least I don't trash other women on Instagram," but in a nicer way with some inspirational calligraphy.

To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them♥️ Rise above judgment and step into love. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Yes, may we raise strong women.

Women who feel like sharing their strength by celebrating their butts, and women who are strong enough to see a butt without freaking out.

