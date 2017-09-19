You know the drill.
A celebrity posts a naked pic, Instagram commenters say that that makes them bad moms, they shoot back with a pleasantly passive aggressive quote, and everyone moves on with their lives.
This week was Jenna Dewan Tatum's turn to ride the carousel, mixing things up by not being a Kardashian.
1. The Picture
Dewan Tatum is in London and shared this sexy tea time pic which featured her butt.
Here's what her front looks like.
2. The Mom-Shaming
Some commenters on Instagram were absolutely AGHAST to see the buttocks of someone who has a child.
3. The Response
And then she was like, "you think I'm a bad role model? At least I don't trash other women on Instagram," but in a nicer way with some inspirational calligraphy.
Yes, may we raise strong women.
Women who feel like sharing their strength by celebrating their butts, and women who are strong enough to see a butt without freaking out.