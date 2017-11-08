Jenna Dewan Tatum's hair keeps getting shorter and shorter.

In addition to being married to Channing Tatum and dancing backup for Janet Jackson, Jenna Dewan Tatum's claim to fame is simple: She always, always, always has good hair.

Tatum was early to the lob trend; if a friend has chopped off her long hair in the past year, chances are she brought a picture of Tatum to the salon. Now, she's upgraded to the blunt, above-the-shoulders cut that so many celebs have tried this fall. It's an "I'm an adorable little French girl" look, and somehow, it's working.

Celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess is responsible for Tatum's new look. It's only a few inches shorter than her last cut, but somehow feels way more polished. Plus, she switched up her color, adding a cool, slate tone to her brunette shade.

It even looks good when she's laying on a cow.

Hands down one of my favorite places on earth. Loved seeing you again today @thegentlebarn, I️ will take all the loving animal hugs forever and ever. Amazing what you do!! Check them out. More to come soon ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

Trend-approved: Check. Massive cow approved: Double check.