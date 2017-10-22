Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson is on a Twitter tirade against transgender Playboy Playmates.

Advertising
For its November issue, Playboy chose to make a landmark decision: They chose transgender model Ines Rau as the month's featured playmate. Fans have cheered the mag's progressive move, but one playmate is not here for representation and inclusivity. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson railed against the decision on Twitter.
Over the past few days, she's been engaging with dissenters on Twitter.
For their part, Playboy is standing by its decision, comparing the trollish reaction to when they introduced their first black playmate in 1965.
Advertising
While Jameson retweets the haters on Twitter, she's "unbothered" by all the chaos on Instagram.
Advertising