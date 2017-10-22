Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson is on a Twitter tirade against transgender Playboy Playmates.

For its November issue, Playboy chose to make a landmark decision: They chose transgender model Ines Rau as the month's featured playmate. Fans have cheered the mag's progressive move, but one playmate is not here for representation and inclusivity. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson railed against the decision on Twitter.

So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate... 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Over the past few days, she's been engaging with dissenters on Twitter.

That's silly... now I have to police 700,000 of my followers? https://t.co/5u5ITIanQX — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 22, 2017

Your random juvenile hate won't change my mind... I have an IQ and I fancy using it 👍🏻 https://t.co/Ik1nGkfjdk — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 22, 2017

For the billionth time... I have nothing against transgender people... live and let live! I gave my opinion on the business decision! https://t.co/jFSBZZIppp — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 22, 2017

For their part, Playboy is standing by its decision, comparing the trollish reaction to when they introduced their first black playmate in 1965.