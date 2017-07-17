Advertising

Jenni "JWoww" Farley made her daughter's birthday party an amazing Disney Princess-themed event over the weekend.

And Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her family were there too to help JWoww’s daughter Meilani Alexandra celebrate her third birthday.

JWoww even played the part, wearing a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast, with husband Roger Mathews taking on the role as beast.

Jenni posted pics from Meilani’s party, writing: “What dreams are made of @cakepopsbyjenn you are truly one of a kind your cake displays are beyond magnificent. balloons by @elballoons."

In another pic, Meilani is surrounded by Disney princesses giving her a hug, as JWoww wrote: “She didn't want them to leave @perfectprincesspartiesnj.”

Meilani looked totally in her element in a pretty princess dress pic, which JWoww captioned: “When @snipteasehair makes your daughter feel like a princess. Dress by @bellethreads crown by @lovecrushcrowns.”

