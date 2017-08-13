Advertising

We can probably all agree that Friends is one of the most well-known and beloved television shows of all time. Of course, Jennifer Aniston's portrayal of the character Rachel Green was an integral part of the iconic series.

But now people are hailing Rachel (and subsequently Aniston) as iconic for a different reason: her nipples.

Over the last couple years, fans on social media have been pointing out that Aniston's nipples are often visible in scenes from Friends.

Why do they call it Friends when they could have called it "The Adventures Of Rachel Green's Nipples" — Caraline Connor (@CaralineConnor) February 17, 2015

Advertising

*someone complains about my nipples showing*

Me: I'm channeling my inner Rachel Green — Mermaid (@gigipalmer_) May 25, 2017

I've seen Rachel Green's nipples more than my own — maddie ginn (@madison_ginn) April 5, 2017

Rachel Green's nipples are such a big topic of conversation, in fact, that E! News points out there are at least two blogs on Tumblr dedicated to them. One is titled The One With Rachel Green's Nipples and the other is called Jennifer Aniston's Nipples In Friends.

Advertising

A lot of people even think of Rachel as a pioneer of the #FreeTheNipple movement.

Can we all acknowledge that Rachel Green was the original pioneer for #FreeTheNipple — Alexa Biggs (@biggs_alexa) February 11, 2015

Since the entire internet has been buzzing about it, it was only a matter of time before Jennifer Aniston commented on the hubbub surrounding her nipples.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress was asked how she felt about her character being called "the OG of #FreeTheNipple because of how often Rachel's nipples showed through her outfits."

Advertising

"Yeah, I don't know what to say about that!" she told Vogue. "It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don't know what to tell ya!"

"And I don't know why we're supposed to be ashamed of them—it's just the way my breasts are!" she continued. "But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!"

Thank you for your service, Rachel Green.

Advertising

here You can read Aniston's full interview with Vogue

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.