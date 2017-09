Advertising

Attention world! In a female reboot of "David After Dentist," your mom's sweet book club leader Jennifer Garner was high AF on laughing gas and novocaine, bawling her face off about "Hamilton."

Even with laughing gas, (spoiler alert from HISTORY) Philip Hamilton dying after a duel is NOT a laughing matter.

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

This is real life. It's beauty and it's art, it's pleasure and it's pain, it's Hamilton and it's dentistry.

Look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.

